Ocotillo Wind Project Expected to Pay Over $100 Million in Taxes to Imperial County Region Over 30 Years

Major beneficiaries include Imperial County, local schools and Imperial Valley College

EL CENTRO, CA, March 26, 2012 – Pattern Energy Group LP (Pattern) today announced that a report conducted for Imperial County by the County’s independent consultant found the Ocotillo wind energy project would contribute more than $100 million directly to local taxing jurisdictions over the 30-year life of the project. – Pattern Energy Group LP (Pattern) today announced that a report conducted for Imperial County by the County’s independent consultant found the Ocotillo wind energy project would contribute more than $100 million directly to local taxing jurisdictions over the 30-year life of the project.

According to the report prepared by Development Management Group, Inc., “The Ocotillo Express LLC Wind Energy Project will provide certain and specific tax revenues to the County of Imperial and other region-based taxing organizations. Unlike solar energy production which is provided a property tax exemption for solar equipment, wind energy is subject to property tax. This provides a substantial economic benefit to the County of Imperial and its residents.”

In addition to Imperial County, Imperial Valley College and Imperial Unified School District, other major beneficiaries include County Fire Protection, Imperial County Office of Education and the County Library System, all of which are slated to receive tax revenues in the millions of dollars. Several other tax beneficiaries are each slated to receive hundreds of thousands of dollars in tax revenue over the life of the project.

“The Ocotillo wind project will provide a substantial economic benefit to Imperial County and its residents, with extensive tax benefits going to the schools, library and fire department,” said Mike Garland, CEO of Pattern Energy. “Taxes paid by the Ocotillo Wind Project will have a significant positive impact on local schools, Imperial Valley College and the County’s finances over the next three decades. In addition, this project will also help revitalize the local economy through the creation of hundreds of jobs and through several million dollars of contributions to local education, community and Native American cultural programs.”

The independent report also found substantial job creation impacts and economic development impacts would result from the Ocotillo Wind Project.

The Ocotillo wind project is expected to generate over 300 full-time equivalent jobs during the construction phase and approximately 20 full-time permanent jobs, while producing enough clean and renewable wind energy to serve more than 120,000 households a year. The project has broad support from Imperial Valley local governments, the business community and labor organizations.

Pattern has been committed to respecting the cultural heritage of the area. The Company funded extensive on-site cultural surveys and designed the project to avoid direct impacts on artifacts identified on the site. The project has received strong support from the Ewiiaapaayp Band of Kumeyaay Indians. In addition, Pattern has made a substantial contribution to the Ocotillo Desert Museum, and is committed to making further contributions when the project becomes operational, to help the Museum complete its exhibits and remain open to the public.

“Pattern is proud of the extensive measures it has taken to avoid any impacts on cultural and environmental resources,” added Garland. “We will continue to work closely with the community and Native Americans, as well as environmentalists and local agencies to ensure the region’s cultural heritage and environmental resources alike are preserved and protected.”

About Pattern

