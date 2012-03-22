Free Criminal Elder Abuse Seminar on March 28, 2012 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at 2895 Fourth St., El Centro, Room A. Elder Abuse does exist in Imperial County. Learn how to recognize Elder Abuse, to distinguish between Elder Abuse and normal signs of aging, and the criminal penalties for Elder Abuse. Speakers include Julio Carmargo from Imperial County Behavorial Health and Lois Kelly from Elder Law & Advocacy. Call 760-353-0223 to register. The Public is invited.

Elder Abuse Exists in Imperial County. Attend a Free Elder Abuse Seminar on March 28, 2012 from 1 to 3:30 p.m. at 2895 Fourth St., El Centro, Room A. Learn symptoms of Elder Abuse and in particular, Emotional Abuse, how to get elder abuse restraining orders and how abuse effects elders psychologically. Speakers include Judith Klein-Pritchard, Director for Legal Services, Center for Family Solutions; Dr. Bernardo NG, Board Certified Psychiatrist; and Lois Kelly, Elder Law & Advocacy. Call 760-353-0223 to register. The Public is invited.

Lois Kelly

Elder Law & Advocacy

939 W. Main St., 2nd Floor

El Centro Ca 92243

San Diego Office Ph: 858-565-1392