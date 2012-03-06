El Centro Sector Border Patrol Rescues Individual from All American Canal

CALEXICO, Calif. – On March 4, 2012, Border Patrol agents from the Calexico Station worked together to rescue an illegal alien from the swift currents of the All American Canal.

The incident occurred at approximately 6:18 p.m., after Border Patrol agents apprehended a 33 year old male Mexican national from the northern bank of the canal. The man notified agents that his uncle a 30 year old male Mexican national was in the water and struggling to stay afloat. Agents responding to the area deployed a flotation device, but the individual was unable to reach the device.

Several attempts to rescue the man using the flotation device were unsuccessful. In order to bring the individual to safety, two Border Patrol agents donned life preserving vests and entered the All American Canal, swam towards the man and pulled him to the safety of the canal bank.

Although the All American Canal appears to be calm, it is extremely dangerous. Neither individual was found to be wearing a life preserving vest.

It is common that smugglers operate with little concern for the lives of the illegal aliens they attempt to guide across the U.S.-Mexico border.

Both subjects were unharmed and found to be Mexican citizens illegally present in the U.S. The illegal aliens were transported to the Calexico Border Patrol station for processing.