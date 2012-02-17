Next Up… The 2012 Fair & Fiesta!

With the Holtville Carrot Festival finished this year, our attention now focuses on the 2012 California Mid-Winter Fair & Fiesta, this year with the theme of “Tropical Nights & Carnival Lights.”

(I’m guessing the fair board is expecting hot, humid weather next month!)

With tribute acts like Journey, Carlos Santana, George Strait and Alabama, along with the mariachi acts on Dia De La Familia, the fair looks to, once again, have something for almost everyone.

Then again, many fair attendees have been complaining about the tribute acts, saying things like that “It’s not the same as the real thing.”

This, of course, is malarkey.

Paying for four or five acts spread out over the Fair makes more sense than paying for one “big name” act that may not have been relevant in recent years.

More acts, spread over time, means something for everyone instead of banking on big night.

Additionally, a tribute act is much more willing to play a small outdoor arena than a big name act would.

To top it all off, the last “big name” act to show up at the fair, The Guess Who, featured one original member (the bassist).

Let’s not fault the Fair Board for using tribute bands. We’ll probably have plenty of other reasons to gripe after the 10th, though (just kidding!)

With plenty of construction taking place or about to begin in Brawley, spirits within the community are up in the north county city.

Chandi Group USA will be putting an AM/PM gas station near the Wal-Mart area along with a Del Taco and an automated car wash. This will be located near the corner of Legion St and Highway 86.

Slightly to the north of that will see construction on a new branch of the Sun Community Federal Credit Union and will have additional parking along with the larger facility.

Across the highway from these two projects, Florentine Collections is currently open for business and will have Panno Road finished sometime in the future, opening up the property for vast improvements.

Over on the west side of the city, the former Regan Community Center is undergoing extensive renovations to clean up overgrowth and to repair damage from vandals and taggers.

It’s good to see things happening in the city, but I’ll have to temper my enthusiasm until all areas of the city see some economic improvement.

The recent court decisions overturning California’s Proposition 8, the 2010 ballot measure banning same sex marriage in the state, have had me smiling.

After all, why shouldn’t everyone be allowed to be miserable with the person they love?

Still, there are plenty of people opposed to this, for various reasons, all of which can be dismissed with a few minutes of research or real logic.

Of course, these are the same people that often cry “government interference in private lives” is bad, yet welcome government intervention on this huge scale.

It’s as if they’re saying “No, you can’t be with the person you love because we find it icky.”

If the roles were reversed, they’d be singing a much different tune. Then again, what else is new…

On a related note, Imperial County has long been a laughing stock of the state, and the recent decision by the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals to deny Imperial County status as a defendant only adds to that ridicule.

In this instance, the fault isn’t entirely that of Chuck Storey, the county clerk. Much of it falls on former Board of Supervisors member Wally Leimgruber.

Leimgruber continues to defend his role in allowing the anti-same sex marriage group Advocates for Faith and Freedom to use Imperial County as a potential defendant.

However, instead of being a beacon of faith in the state, Imperial County continues to get the points and laughs from the more progressive parts of our state.

This issue has gone far enough, too far for Imperial County’s involvement to continue. The county needs to spend all their resources on the county and not on another appeal against a court that says we don’t have a horse in the race.

Finally, the nonsense of “the will of the people” needs to be abandoned. This is just a tool for would be bullies to have their way over others.

We don’t live with mob rule in the United States. We have laws that must be followed and some laws are more important than others.

Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness should apply to all, not just to a heavy handed majority.

Until next time…