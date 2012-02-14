Methamphetamine Bust at U.S. Border Patrol Highway 111 Checkpoint

SALTON CITY, Calif. – On Wednesday, U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Indio station seized a substantial amount of methamphetamine at the Highway 111 Border Patrol Checkpoint near Salton City.

The incident occurred around 8:40 p.m., after a Border Patrol canine team alerted to a white Nissan Sentra. The driver was referred to secondary where agents using a large scale imaging system scanned the vehicle and observed several anomalies. Upon further inspection, agents discovered six packages of methamphetamine inside a hidden compartment. The illegal narcotics weighed approximately 11 pounds and have an estimated street value of $366,000.

The driver, a 21-year-old U.S. citizen male, was placed under arrest and turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration along with the vehicle and narcotics