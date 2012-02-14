SALTON CITY, Calif. – On Wednesday, U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Indio station seized a substantial amount of methamphetamine at the Highway 111 Border Patrol Checkpoint near Salton City.
The incident occurred around 8:40 p.m., after a Border Patrol canine team alerted to a white Nissan Sentra. The driver was referred to secondary where agents using a large scale imaging system scanned the vehicle and observed several anomalies. Upon further inspection, agents discovered six packages of methamphetamine inside a hidden compartment. The illegal narcotics weighed approximately 11 pounds and have an estimated street value of $366,000.
The driver, a 21-year-old U.S. citizen male, was placed under arrest and turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration along with the vehicle and narcotics
[…] turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration along with the vehicle and narcotics http://tribwekchron.com/2012/02/methamphetamine-bust-at-u-s-border-patrol-highway-111-checkpoint/ Share this:StumbleUponEmailRedditDiggLike this:LikeBe the first to like this […]
[…] http://tribwekchron.com/2012/02/methamphetamine-bust-at-u-s-border-patrol-highway-111-checkpoint/ […]