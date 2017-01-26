5th Annual Walk for Life
By Jim Predmore For the 5th consecutive year, the Real Hope Center, in conjunction with KGBA, held a Sanctity of Life Event at Bucklin Park in El Centro. There were 3000 luminaries placed…Continue Reading
By Jim Predmore For the 5th consecutive year, the Real Hope Center, in conjunction with KGBA, held a Sanctity of Life Event at Bucklin Park in El Centro. There were 3000 luminaries placed…Continue Reading
By Mario Conde The Imperial County Board of Supervisors approved a Community Benefit Program Loan application for the re-opening of the former Brunswick Lanes Bowling and Recreation Center facility. The County Board met at their…
By Chris Furguson “It’s a beautiful day for this,” said J. W. Oakley Elementary School principal Craig Casey as he prepared to host the fourth annual “Stop Bullying” run/walk at Jeffrey Thornton Park on the…
By Mario Conde The Calexico School Board met in a special session to appoint Richard Romero to fill the vacant seat on the board. The board met on Wednesday, January 18, to interview the candidates…
By Alfredo Guzman The Old Post Office Pavilion in El Centro is hosting, “Elusive Subconscious“, an art exhibition of photographs and an experimental video by Imperial Valley artist Sergio Bastidas. The opening of the…
By Mario Conde Protesters who had the Mexicali City Hall on lockdown for a week agreed to allow the municipality to function normally after the city agreed to address their list of demands. The blockade…
Weekly Chronicle 01-26-17
Thousands Protest In Mexicali Gas Prices and Water Rate Hikes Brings Millions To Protest Around Mexico By Mario Conde Thousands of people took the streets in Mexicali to march against corruption and recent actions taken…
Local Artists Head To Desert View Tower For Weekend Show By Sabrina Alvarado Valley artists assembled and made their way up to the Desert View Tower this past Saturday, January 14, for an art show….
“Labor of Love” Comes to the Imperial Valley By Jim Predmore “Labor of Love”, which started in Yuma, Arizona has grown to include the Salinas Valley and now has moved into the Imperial Valley….
Opinion – “People Power” By Mario Conde “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, It was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch…
Calexico City Council Hears Budget Update By Mario Conde The Calexico City Council was given an update on the budget situation at their last City Council meeting. Financial adviser Susan Meyer gave the council an…
Calexico School Board Meeting To Discuss Measure V Oversight By Mario Conde The Calexico School Board will be meeting this Thursday, Jan. 19 to discuss the adoption of bylaws of the Measure V Citizens Oversight…
Brawley City Council Approves $590K Bid To Repair City’s Worst Street By Chris Furguson It’s been a long time coming,” said Brawley council member Norma Jauregui as she and the rest of the council approved…
Weekly Chronicle 01-19-17
Annual Morning Of Rodeo Action Hosted By Barbara Worth Brigadettes By Chris Furguson The Barbara Worth Brigadettes held their annual “Gymkhana” on the morning of January 7, 2017 at the KD Danch Arena…
Mexican Gasoline Price Hike Creates Long Lines In Calexico By Mario Conde Rising gasoline prices in Mexico have ignited big protests by citizens in all over the country leaving some cities without gas. On Monday,…
Imperial County Sheriff’s Department Hosts Annual Uniform Inspection At Fairgrounds By Chris Furguson The Imperial County Sheriff’s Department held their annual Uniform Inspection day on the morning of January 5, 2017 at the Casa De…
Lane Closure At Calexico Port To Cause Delays Until June By Mario Conde Drivers going into Mexicali will have to take additional precautions starting this week due to the closure of lanes at the Calexico…
Tonight’s Business Showcase Moves To Imperial Palms Resort By Chris Furguson After over a decade and a half at the Imperial Valley Expo’s Preble Building, the Imperial Valley Joint Chambers of Commerce elected to move…